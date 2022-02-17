‘Enough’ - Wellington leaders call for end to protest

A letter from 28 leaders in the Wellington region has been released, asking protesters to immediately end activities “in and around the Parliament precinct”.

Streets in the area remain clogged with hundreds of protesters’ vehicles.

Nine mayors from Wellington, Kāpiti and Wairarapa, two principals from nearby schools, the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University, Wellington-based MPs Grant Robertson, James Shaw and Nicola Willis, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce head Simon Arcus and Wellington Hospitality president Paul Retimanu all signed the letter.

"The people of Wellington have had enough of this illegal activity, harassment and disruption, we ask that it end immediately," it reads.

"Those who live, work and go to school and university have been subjected to significant levels of abuse and harassment when attempting to move about in the area. There has been intimidation to Wellingtonians and city workers, and some residents have reported being too frightened or distressed to leave their homes."

The letter stated the protest vehicles were "preventing Wellingtonians moving freely, including using public transport, posing a risk to the movement of emergency services, and are severely disrupting businesses".

"A number of businesses have had to close to protect their staff, while for others customers cannot access these businesses. The University has needed to close its Pipitea campus disrupting teaching and learning."

"We remind the protesters this city and these streets are those of Wellingtonians who have the right to access them freely and without fear."

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff also released a statement on Friday calling for an end to the protest.

"We are concerned by the undue ongoing disruption it is causing workers and their families, including school children and students. The protest is having a negative impact on workers in the vicinity being able to do their jobs safely, and without abuse. The protest has involved harassment of the public, it has prevented workers from moving around and from accessing public transport, it has blocked roads and put emergency services at risk.

"We are further concerned at the tone of much of the protest, calling for violence against our elected representatives and the media. Let alone the conspiracy theories and unscientific assertions being circulated in an effort to undermine our public health response. These are not actions consistent with a free and open democratic society."

The protest had stretched into its eleventh day. Most of the threats that were written around Parliament had been removed, with some signs apologising to people who had received abuse, while the spot on the statue of former Premier Richard Seddon that had remnants of a swastika spray painted on it now has a sign covering it.

Members of the media attempting to cover the protest were still receiving threats by some people in the protest.