Bradley Walsh was left flabbergasted by a record-setting contestant on The Chase.

Contestant John was facing Mark "The Beast" Chapman when he claimed a full-house in the quick-fire round, answering all 11 questions correctly.

"The show's over," Walsh said, raising his arms in the air. "I can't remember the last time that has happened."

"What's that," John said, not immediately aware of his achievement.

"Full house, £11,000, that is spectacular."