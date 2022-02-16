Green Party calls for a Ministry for Rainbow Communities

The Green Party is calling for a Ministry for Rainbow Communities - saying there should be proper recognition and resourcing for work currently led by community groups.

Elizabeth Kerekere.

It was launching a petition this morning to urge the Government to create a new Ministry "to give our Rainbow communities a real voice in Government".

The party's rainbow spokesperson Elizabeth Kerekere said it would provide a "much needed voice" across Government to ensure the Rainbow community's rights were upheld.

It came off the back of the passing of the conversion practices ban - with some criticism that the bill did not go far enough.

Such criticisms include it won't provide ACC coverage for victims and that a high bar was set for all prosecutions needing to have received consent by the Attorney-General.

"A dedicated Ministry would address the legislative barriers and institutional discrimination they still face on a day-to-day basis," Kerekere said.

"A Rainbow Ministry would grow the capacity of the public sector to support, empower, and resource our communities.

"It could secure support for initiatives that help educate institutions, including Local and Central Government, about Rainbow issues, as well as ensuring schools are inclusive and safe, and workplaces are free from discrimination."

The Greens said it would provide advice to Government and develop "pathways to gender affirming healthcare, and ensuring schools are inclusive and safe, workplaces are free from discrimination and mental healthcare is readily available".