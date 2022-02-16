Anti-mandate protest in Christchurch continues for third day

The Christchurch City Council says it’s continuing to work closely with police after a group of protesters set up camp in Cranmer Square.

Protesters in Cranmer Square, Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

The small group set up tents on the central city site on Monday evening.

Two protesters that spoke to 1News said they would continue protesting until the Government removed all vaccination mandates.

Personal trainer Megan Seil said she was “mandated out of her job” and that she believed face masks were dangerous for people.

Experts have said that face masks are able to significantly slow the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

She said she had fulfilled her obligations to society in other ways instead of getting vaccinated.

“I’m up at 4.30 in the morning to run fitness classes, to educate people on health and wellness, that’s my social commitment,” she said.

“I dedicated a large portion of the previous six or seven years to getting people well… I think it’s my right to pick and choose where I commit myself.”

Another protester said the unvaccinated had been left “sponging off the Government” after being pushed out of work due to workplace vaccination mandates.

Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and on Tuesday, the council said it provided the people concerned with a copy of the Parks and Reserves bylaws which states no one may camp in a reserve.

A council spokesperson said on Wednesday that safety and the disruption of others are the main focuses at this stage.

A police spokesperson told 1News in a statement on Wednesday, "Police will continue to monitor protesters at Cranmer Square in Christchurch today".

"We continue to work with the Christchurch City Council," the spokesperson said.

"Police respect the lawful right to protest and we will monitor the situation to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the wider public."

There were no reported issues overnight.