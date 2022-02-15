'We're proud of you' - Kiwi hatches live on Breakfast

Source: 1News

There were screams of excitement on Wednesday morning as a kiwi hatched from its shell live on Breakfast.

The kiwi, whose birth was live streamed from Taupō, could be seen breaking free from its shell between breaks for rest.

"It's in there thinking 'what the hell is going on? There's a world outside the egg'," Breakfast host John Campbell said. "Go, you little bird."

"We're proud of you," Breakfast's Matty McLean added. "It's really magic."

A kiwi taking a well-deserved rest after hatching from its egg.

Save the Kiwi NZ and the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow are giving Breakfast viewers the chance to name the newly-hatched bird.

Breakfast's 8am news segment was delayed for several minutes while the hosts gushed over the kiwi.

