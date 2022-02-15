Julia Fox admits being with Kanye could be 'very difficult'

Julia Fox admits being with Kanye West could be "very difficult".

Julia Fox. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Uncut Gems actress and the 44-year-old rapper ended their whirlwind romance this week after dating for just over a month, and in an interview posted on Valentine's Day - the day split was announced - she opened up on how there were "a lot of last-minute decisions".

She told The Cut: "When I'm with Ye. But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult.

"It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense.

"It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Julia - who has 13-month-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev - also suggested she wasn't a fan of being "super-megafamous".

She added: "I've never been operating at the level that Ye is. I never wanted to be super-megafamous.

"It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."

Meanwhile, the actress and model revealed she wants to "have a bunch of babies", while also revealing she's working on a book, a film and a TV show.

She said: "Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content.

"I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino. He left me on read."

The interview was published just after news the couple had split.

In a statement, a rep for the actress told E! News: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."