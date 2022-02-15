Deputy PM delivers impassioned speech on conversion practices

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson opened the third reading of the proposed law to ban conversion practices on Tuesday evening.

The first speech is a position usually held by the person who introduced the bill, which was supposed to be Justice Minister Kris Faafoi.

Robertson said the fact he – a member of the Rainbow community – was offered the speaking slot showed the kind of man Faafoi was.

Robertson described it as “historic legislation”, saying it would right the wrongs caused by conversion practices and send love to Rainbow communities.

“I grew up in a religious church-going household in the era of homosexual law reform,” he said, recalling coming out to his own accepting parents.

“But not everybody is or was so lucky. The other group that needs to be acknowledged from the outset are those from our Rainbow communities who did not make it.”

Robertson remembered a former work colleague named James — the “sweetest and most gentle man who you would ever meet”.

He was brought up in the same church as Robertson and when he told his parents, he was met with anger and rejection.

“It was intolerable for him," Robertson said. "He took his own life at the age of 23. To James and to many like him from all parts of the Rainbow communities, and also to those who have been directly affected by conversion practices or attempts at them, we want to say this legislation is for you.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

“We cannot bring you back. We cannot undo all of the hurt. But, we can make sure that for the generations to come, we provide the support and love that you did not get and that we protect you from the harm of those who seek to try to stop you from being who you are. We will never forget you.”

Robertson said he recognised some advocates thought the bill didn’t go far enough in terms of penalties and the ease of prosecution, but he believed the bill had the balance right.

He also said the Bill wouldn’t undermine the freedom of speech and religion.

Speeches are continuing in the House before voting begins.