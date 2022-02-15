Bill to ban conversion practices set for final hurdle tonight

The proposed law to ban conversion practices is set for its third and final reading in Parliament on Tuesday evening.

If passed, it would still need to be signed off by the Governor-General for its Royal Assent into law. It would come into force six-months-later.

The bill passed its second reading last week, with all but seven MPs in support. Michael Woodhouse, Louise Upston, Shane Reti, Simon O'Connor, Melissa Lee, Simeon Brown and Simon Bridges voted against the bill.

ACT's deputy leader Brooke van Velden confirmed the party would still support it in its third reading, despite proposed changes by the party being voted down.

1News will be covering the third reading of the bill.

The first reading of the proposed law to ban conversion therapy passed in August.

If passed into law, it could see someone imprisoned for up to three years in jail for performing conversion therapy on someone under 18 and up to five years where it has caused serious harm, irrespective of age. The Attorney-General needed to give consent for those prosecutions.

Labour promised in 2020 to ban conversion practices.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said he was glad there would be protections for the rainbow community.

He said he had heard "some pretty harrowing stories of people who had been physically or psychologically harmed by conversion practices".

Faafoi said there were going to be conversations around what services would be available through the health system for people who were harmed by conversion practices.

"Certainly there will be that through the civil redress system through the legislation that is passed now. There is support there, I have certainly heard calls for more, but we believe it is really important to make sure the protection is there with the bill."

Shaneel Lal of End Conversion Therapy NZ said the bill failed to consider redress and funding.

"The Labour Party are being conservative with the conversion therapy ban and support for victims because they do not want to get too far ahead of society but they fail to realise how far society has moved."