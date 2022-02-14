Australia still mulling NZ's offshore refugees offer

Australian officials say they’re still mulling over New Zealand’s offer to resettle 150 refugees annually who are being held offshore in detention centres.

Speaking to the Senate estimates committee in Canberra on Monday, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo said there were a number of concerns on the Australian side.

He said there were questions about whether asylum seekers could come to Australia through the “back door” after being granted a Special Category Visa, enabling them to live, study, and work in Australia.

The subclass 444 visa is temporary and is usually applied for each time a New Zealand citizen entered Australia.

“So, we are still working those issues with the New Zealanders,” Pezzullo said.

“There is an issue given the trans-Tasman travel arrangements whereby, after a period of time, a special purpose 444 visa would become available to a person.”

Greens Senator Nick McKim, who asked the question about the offer, tweeted saying it was “nearly a decade since people were first exiled".

“Time to land the deal and finally give people the freedom and safety they so desperately need.”

New Zealand has had a longstanding offer to take 150 refugees per year from Nauru and Manus Island. However, the Australian Government hasn’t accepted the proposal, citing concerns it could trigger an influx of asylum seekers.

In June last year, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi confirmed to the Guardian that “New Zealand’s offer to Australia to resettle 150 refugees being held offshore still stands” and that “officials continue to explore how this might be implemented”.