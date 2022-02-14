Few take up parking offer as Parliament protest hits day 8

Source: 1News

The anti-mandate protest outside Parliament has entered its second week on Tuesday, despite being officially trespassed.

The protesters have caused major disruption in the capital, blocking streets and harassing members of the public near Parliament.

Protestors look on during a protest at Parliament on February 11, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Protestors look on during a protest at Parliament on February 11, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Source: Getty)

Police are continuing to monitor the area, and on Monday asked the protesters to move their vehicles to Sky Stadium to allow traffic to flow freely.

It appears few took up the offer, however.

The groups say they will not leave until the Covid-19 vaccine mandates are scrapped.

Wellington district commander superintendent Corrie Parnell said police were also concerned about the number of children at the grounds as "health conditions particularly around sanitation, and risk of Covid, are now growing concerns".

Police said the disruption to residents, schools and workplaces is creating real stress and people are feeling unsafe.

