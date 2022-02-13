Sir Mark Todd apologises over video of horse being whipped

New Zealand Olympic great Sir Mark Todd has issued an apology after a social media video emerged of a horse being whipped with a stick.

Mark Todd was filmed whipping a horse with a stick for not crossing a water obstacle. (Source: TikTok)

The video posted to TikTok allegedly showed the two-time Olympic gold medallist striking a horse with a stick for not crossing a water obstacle.

The video is understood to be two years old and only recently resurfaced on the platform.

In a statement to UK newspaper the Express, Sir Mark apologised for his actions.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to the horse and all involved for my actions in this video clip.

"One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results.

"I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing.

"I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case."

Sir Mark won five Olympic medals for New Zealand across seven Games spanning from 1984 to 2016. He retired from all competition in 2019.

