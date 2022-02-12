NZTA 'won't hesitate' to close Akl Harbour Bridge amid wind

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists of potential closures to Auckland Harbour Bridge on Sunday.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after strong wind warnings were issued for Auckland over the weekend.

MetService said north to northeast gales are expected in Auckland from 10pm Saturday to 4pm Sunday with gusts of up to 100 kmp/h.

NZTA's Mark Owen said "the severe winds have the potential to force the closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge for several hours on Sunday, potentially disrupting travel in and around the city."

"The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to close the bridge if necessary," he said.

Owen said the transport agency will be closely monitoring the situation and maintenance crews on standby.

“With high winds likely to affect the region throughout the day on Sunday, drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are also encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.”

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead and check social media or Journey Planner before heading out.