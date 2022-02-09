Wellington's Homegrown cancelled for second time in three years

The entertainment industry took another hit Wednesday with the cancellation of the popular Homegrown festival for the second time in three years.

(Source: Jim Beam Homegrown)

The sold-out festival would have seen more that 22,500 plus people attend on March 19, but Covid restrictions left event organisers with no choice but to cancel.

Managing director Andrew Tuck said they hoped to give themselves as much of a chance to make the festival happen as possible.

“We’re devastated, we thought at the start of summer we were going to sneak through, but it feels right to call it now for everyone’s safety.”

It is the second time the festival has been cancelled due to Covid - the first time was 2020 - leaving the music industry with another show cancelled.

However, Tuck said they will try and use the Events Transition Support Scheme to support artists and suppliers.

“It’s a really tough time for everyone in the events industry and our hearts go out to everyone.”

Organisers are offering to refund or roll over tickets to the 2023 event.