Kiwi biathlete Wright 'super, super happy' with Olympics debut

The future is looking bright for Wanaka biathlete Campbell Wright after pulling off a personal best in his Olympic debut.

The 19-year-old finishing a credible 32nd in the 20-kilometre event as the youngest athlete in the field of 92.

Wright told 1News he was putting the result in perspective.

“I’m happy - super, super happy,” Wright said.

“Of course I can’t compete for a medal because I’m still young in the sport of biathlon but I’m really happy with how I went.

“Being from New Zealand and being 19, I should come last at these races… but I turned it on. I don’t know how but I turned it on.

“It was my biggest race and one of my best.”

Campbell Wright competes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Getty)

It's another milestone in a breakthrough season for Wright who had multiple top-40 finishes on the world cup circuit, including a top-16 that earned his spot in Beijing.

And his season isn’t over yet with the 10km sprint still to come this weekend.

“The 10k is still a big mystery,” Wright said.

“Of course it gives you confidence to have one good race and be able say you did one good race at the Olympics but we'll have to wait and see.”