Kylie Jenner gives birth to second baby

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media — with a blue heart indicating it's a boy.

Kylie Jenner shared the announcement on social media. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn't disclose the new baby's name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday (local time), as the Instagram post was captioned with the date "2/2/22" and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on February 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.