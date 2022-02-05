Omicron spreading in Pacific nations which were free of virus

In the Pacific, Omicron is causing Covid-19 to rapidly spread in countries which have, until recently, been free of the virus.

The new variant is out of control in countries like Kiribati, which has low vaccination rates.

Two weeks ago, the country was Covid-free. However, despite a nation-wide lockdown, there are now more than 1000 confirmed cases. Unofficially, numbers are believed to be as many as 10,000 as Omicron sweeps through one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Local journalist Rimon Rimon explained that larger families are adding to the high case numbers.

"If there are 10 people in one household, there's seven or eight of them that has already contracted the virus."

There have been several unreported deaths, and Rimon said the government is not being transparent.

"There's a big difference in what we are seeing in announcing official channels coming from government and what we are seeing on the ground."

The virus has also caused concern for hospitals. Patients at Betio Hospital's emergency department were being turned away due to everyone inside the building testing positive.

Only around 50 per cent of adults have had two doses of the vaccine and even without an Omicron outbreak, the country had the highest rate of baby deaths in the region.

Children and the elderly are being hit particularly hard. Rimon said his close friend's grandson was admitted to hospital on Friday night "and his life was threatened early this morning".

Kiribati has extended its lockdown for a further week, with Tonga following suit due to six new cases in the country's capital Nuku'alofa, five of which are active.

Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said the country will continue their lockdown for a further 48 hours.

On Saturday, shops, gas stations and banks could open for 12 hours for residents to stock up on supplies.

Cook Islands Health Secretary Bob Williams said it's important for children to get vaccinated too.

"We have opened our border to New Zealand and Omicron is present in New Zealand."

Ninety-six per cent of the population aged 12 and over are already double jabbed. To help with Tonga's vaccine rollout for those under the age of 12, New Zealand has donated enough vaccines for 2000 children across the Cook Islands.