Family airlifted from tractor after dam north of Westport bursts

Four people, including a one-year-old girl were were recused by helicopter from the top of a tractor after a dam burst north of Westport on Friday afternoon.

It comes as authorities ordered some Westport residents to evacuate their homes with fears heavy rain will lead to extensive flooding.

One of the people rescued said she was inside her home with her young daughter when her partner knocked on the door to tell them the dam was gone.

"We all got out and ran to the farm and got in the tractor, we sat in the tractor for a while till everyone came and airlifted us out," she told 1News.

A rescue helicopter was at the scene shortly after 3.45pm to winch them to safety.

About 158 houses have been evacuated so far according to Buller Emergency Management, with the worst of the weather to set in overnight into Saturday morning.

Police say they are letting the dam run it's course.