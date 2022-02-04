Family airlifted from tractor after dam north of Westport bursts

Source: 1News

Four people, including a one-year-old girl were were recused by helicopter from the top of a tractor after a dam burst north of Westport on Friday afternoon.

It comes as authorities ordered some Westport residents to evacuate their homes with fears heavy rain will lead to extensive flooding.

One of the people rescued said she was inside her home with her young daughter when her partner knocked on the door to tell them the dam was gone.

"We all got out and ran to the farm and got in the tractor, we sat in the tractor for a while till everyone came and airlifted us out," she told 1News.

A rescue helicopter was at the scene shortly after 3.45pm to winch them to safety.

About 158 houses have been evacuated so far according to Buller Emergency Management, with the worst of the weather to set in overnight into Saturday morning.

Police say they are letting the dam run it's course.

New ZealandWeather NewsWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

Police name baby and woman killed in Waikato crash

2

Kiwi expert explains why modelling for peak Omicron cases missed mark

3

209 new Covid-19 community cases on Friday

4

Family airlifted from tractor after dam north of Westport bursts

5

Novavax Covid vaccine gets provisional Medsafe tick for NZ use

Latest Stories

NZ resident accused of murder fighting extradition to China on health grounds

Videos show Palmerston North car vandalism

Marlborough farmer kayaks to save stock from floodwaters

Family airlifted from tractor after dam north of Westport bursts

Kiwi expert explains why modelling for peak Omicron cases missed mark

Related Stories

Marlborough farmer kayaks to save stock from floodwaters

Isolation when borders fully reopen would be ‘massive handbrake’

Full video: Officials give update on heavy rain situation in Buller District

Settlement cut off, heavy rain persists in West Coast