Beijing 2022 Olympic profile: Peter Michael

Ice speed skater Peter Michael is raring to go for his second Winter Olympic Games, where he hopes to go one better than four years ago.

Kiwi speed skater Peter Michael. (Source: Getty)

Quick facts:

Name: Peter Michael

Hometown: Palmerston North

Age at Games: 32

Olympic history: fourth in 5000m, team pursuit speed skating at Pyeongchang 2018

The 32-year-old is not short of motivation. In Pyeongchang, Michael fell agonisingly short of a medal, not once, but twice, finishing fourth in both the 5000m and team pursuit. Now he wants more.

"I’m aiming to make some waves over there, I know I’m capable of doing something special," Michael said after he was selected to the New Zealand Olympic team heading to Beijing.

It's been an interesting journey for the Palmerston North athlete.

A 12-time inline speed skating world champion, Michael took to the ice after being inspired watching fellow Kiwi Shane Dobbin compete at Sochi 2014.

The switch was a resounding success as he first made the New Zealand Olympic team for Pyeongchang, then nearly found himself on the podium.

Since then, he has sacrified hugely by living and competing abroad as he chases his goal of an Olympic medal. His performances show he is among the best in the world in his craft but will need to be in full flight in Beijing in order to step onto the podium.

In Beijing, Michael will be competing in the 1500m rather than 5000m, while he is also a reserve for the 10,000m and will compete if one of the qualified athletes withdraws.

Beijing 2022 schedule:

February 8 11.30pm: Speed skating 1500m heats/final

(TBC) February 11 9pm: Speed skating 10,000m (will only compete if a qualified athlete withdraws)