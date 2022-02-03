Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement: Glimpse of what Govt could offer revealed

The Government has revealed a glimpse of what it will offer the country’s largest iwi, Ngāpuhi, in its long-awaited Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

A kiwifruit farm owned by the Tupu Tonu. (Source: 1News)

Through Crown-owned company Tupu Tonu, the Government has put two multi-million dollar kiwifruit orchards and a commercial building on the table for when the Northland iwi is ready to enter negotiations.

“In the end, Tupu Tonu’s mission is to build up a collection of assets that are available in such time that we get to negotiate with ngā hapū," Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

"The investments have to be commercial and, as much as possible, investments in the rohe. They [need to] benefit the wider Ngāpuhi."

Ngāpuhi has been trying to reach a Treaty settlement for years but failed attempts to establish a mandate has made the process difficult.

Disagreements within the iwi’s many hapū have led to delays as some felt marginalised by the Crown-led process.

The Government set up Tupu Tonu with a $150 million investment fund last year so it could begin building a portfolio of assets to eventually offer Ngāpuhi.

Its investments to date include two kiwifruit farms in Maungatapere and Waipapa worth nearly a combined $9 million, along with a $6.6 million commercial property in Kerikeri.

"We're trying to grow the pūtea (money) while the negotiations are progressing, and it means that there will be some options for Ngāpuhi once they're in a position to receive their redress," Tupu Tonu Chief Executive Tania Heyrick said.

"Horticulture is a really key industry in the north; it's a growing industry, so we're very keen to ensure that we're giving Ngāpuhi an opportunity to participate in a very high performing sector."

A cut of the profit that Tupu Tonu makes from investments will be given to Ngāpuhi on an annual basis, however, the details of this arrangement are yet to be confirmed.

Heyrick said the investments would have social benefits too.

"When we look at our investments we consider what the commercial implications are but importantly what the social, cultural and environmental impacts are.

"We look to utilise local labour and suppliers wherever possible, and our orchard managers work with local skills and training providers to support rangatahi into employment in Te Tai Tokerau," she said.

But there are mixed views about the investment fund, with some hapū disappointed they don't have any decision-making power over purchases.

Marianne Parker, a member of the Ngā Uri Taniwha, said hapū like her own needed to have more control.

"If you're going to hand over money to Ngāpuhi, then hand it over, don't say we've got this board who has done this and that they'll decide how everything is gonna be spent," she said.

Hapū can propose investment ideas, but Parker said that didn't go far enough.

"As a claimant, I don't want to give people ideas to spend money that I'm supposed to be getting back in a settlement."

It may be years yet until Ngāpuhi reaches the negotiations stage, but in the meantime, hapū have been mobilising to establish a mandate to finalise their treaty claims.