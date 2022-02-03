Footage captures moment cheeky kea steals holidaymakers GoPro

Source: 1News

A GoPro camera belonging to a Dunedin family has caught some remarkable footage after being stolen by a cunning kea in remote Fiordland.

The Verheul family had just finished their first day tramping the Kepler Track in Fiordland National Park recently when they were joined at the hut by some feathered guests.

To capture the moment, a GoPro was placed on the balcony filming the inquisitive kea. All seemed well until the kea spotted a moment to strike.

It quickly ran down the balcony ledge, snatched the camera and took off before anyone had a chance to react.

The kea flew down a forest-covered hillside before landing on a rocky outcrop below to inspect its prize.

It pecked at the camera and while the case took a bit of a beating, the GoPro itself remained intact and recorded the whole thing.

Speaking to Seven Sharp, Alex Verheul said the family found the camera by following the loud bird calls.

"We just followed the sound down there, we could see them hanging out in a tree - they'd obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro - and my son decided to go check the rocks where it looked like a good place for a bird to land, and there it was still sitting there, still filming."

Verheul said she was shocked the incident was all captured on film and fellow trampers at the hut were all intrigued to see the footage.

It was not the last encounter with keas the family had on their four-day tramp either. On the second day, the cheeky birds stole some cups off their backpacks while they were walking.

Despite the antics, Verheul said the tramp was a great experience, especially with the keas entertaining the family throughout.

New ZealandAnimals

Popular Stories

1

First pictures of flooding emerge as West Coast set for deluge

2

Police name tramper whose body was found on West Coast

3

Police identify man whose body was found on North Canterbury beach

4

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

5

Police name Gisborne toddler who died from critical injuries

Latest Stories

Tainted cocaine leaves 20 dead in Argentina

Covid-19: A timeline of New Zealand's MIQ system

Footage captures moment cheeky kea steals holidaymakers GoPro

Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunge 22% on lower profits

Alice Robinson, Finn Bilous NZ flagbearers for Winter Olympics

Related Stories

Breeding season a success for NZ's most endangered bird

$25K reward offered after dogs stolen from owners Auckland home

Seal pup found hiding under train at Auckland depot

Canterbury man convicted for 'inhumane' killing of wild pig