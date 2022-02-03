Footage captures moment cheeky kea steals holidaymakers GoPro

A GoPro camera belonging to a Dunedin family has caught some remarkable footage after being stolen by a cunning kea in remote Fiordland.

The Verheul family had just finished their first day tramping the Kepler Track in Fiordland National Park recently when they were joined at the hut by some feathered guests.

To capture the moment, a GoPro was placed on the balcony filming the inquisitive kea. All seemed well until the kea spotted a moment to strike.

It quickly ran down the balcony ledge, snatched the camera and took off before anyone had a chance to react.

The kea flew down a forest-covered hillside before landing on a rocky outcrop below to inspect its prize.

It pecked at the camera and while the case took a bit of a beating, the GoPro itself remained intact and recorded the whole thing.

Speaking to Seven Sharp, Alex Verheul said the family found the camera by following the loud bird calls.

"We just followed the sound down there, we could see them hanging out in a tree - they'd obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro - and my son decided to go check the rocks where it looked like a good place for a bird to land, and there it was still sitting there, still filming."

Verheul said she was shocked the incident was all captured on film and fellow trampers at the hut were all intrigued to see the footage.

It was not the last encounter with keas the family had on their four-day tramp either. On the second day, the cheeky birds stole some cups off their backpacks while they were walking.

Despite the antics, Verheul said the tramp was a great experience, especially with the keas entertaining the family throughout.