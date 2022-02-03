147 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

There are 147 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 testing station. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The cases are in Northland (14), Auckland (90), Waikato (15), Lakes (9), Bay of Plenty (8), Hawke’s Bay (7) and Capital and Coast (4).

Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Northland's 14 new cases are located across Kerikeri, Kaitāia and Whangārei.

Nine of the region's cases have been linked to existing cases. Investigations are underway to determine any links for two other cases.

The ministry said the remaining three cases had originally been deemed Auckland cases. Their management is now being transferred to Northland's public health unit.

Of the three, two have been linked and one is still to be connected to the outbreak.

The ministry said for the Waikato's 15 new cases, most of them had been linked to previous cases.

Of the nine new cases in the Lakes DHB area, eight are in Rotorua and one is in the Taupō district.

Eight of the cases are linked to existing cases, with investigations underway to try and connect the ninth to the current outbreak.

The Bay of Plenty's eight new cases are in Tauranga (5), Western Bay of Plenty (1) and Eastern Bay of Plenty (2).

Seven of the cases are linked to existing cases, with one still to be connected to the current outbreak.

Of the seven new cases in the Hawke's Bay, five have been linked to existing cases. Investigations are underway to try and connect the remaining two to the outbreak.

The four new cases in the Capital and Coast DHB's area are in Wellington (2) and Porirua (2).

Three of them have been linked to existing cases, with links for the fourth still to be established.

Forty-four cases in MIQ were also announced on Thursday.

They had arrived in the country between January 24 and February 1.

The border cases had travelled from Italy, Pakistan, Egypt, Singapore, Australia, the US, India, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Qatar and Nepal.

They had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 8.

On Wednesday, there 142 community cases were announced.

Today's numbers come after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Aoteroa's border reopening dates.