Unemployment in NZ drops to 3.2%, lowest it has ever been

Source: 1News

Unemployment in New Zealand has fallen again, this time to 3.2 per cent, the lowest it has ever been.

It was a drop from September's revised rate of 3.3 per cent.

“This quarter’s unemployment rate is now the lowest rate recorded since the HLFS series began in 1986,” Becky Collett of Stats NZ said.

The underutilisation rate stayed at 9.2 per cent.

“The labour market continued to show the tightness we saw in the September 2021 quarter, with both unemployment and underutilisation rates remaining low,” Collett said.

The number of people in full-time employment increased 3.2 per cent to 2,270,000, while those employed part-time increased by 5.7 per cent to 567,000 people.

Stats NZ found that wages continued to rise, with ordinary time hourly earnings increasing 3.8 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter to reach $35.61.

New ZealandEmploymentEconomyBusiness

Popular Stories

1

142 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Wednesday

2

Advice from doctor who treated world’s first Omicron patient

3

Full video: Ardern reveals three-month booster wait

4

Covid booster gap lowered to three months from Friday

5

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

Latest Stories

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

Full video: Ardern reveals three-month booster wait

Unemployment in NZ drops to 3.2%, lowest it has ever been

Covid booster gap lowered to three months from Friday

Former Wallaby Kepu to captain Moana Pasifika in debut season

Related Stories

80% pay for 7 months under proposed unemployment insurance scheme

Luxon: National to use education, economy to alleviate poverty

Covid ‘icing on pretty horrible cake’ for health worker shortages

Property values climb despite tougher lending rules