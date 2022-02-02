Pfizer seeks FDA approval to vaccinate kids under 5

Drug company Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of five - despite trials showing it may not be very effective.

The company was asked by America's Food and Drug Administration to put the application in, despite the mixed trial results so far.

More than 11 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the United States - three and a half million in the last month alone.

And while they are far less likely to suffer the severe effects seen in many adults, unvaccinated children make up a significant number of hospital admissions, reaching a pandemic-record high in January.

The children's trial dose is far weaker than a regular dose - one tenth of that given to an adult. Pfizer changed its study in December to include a third dose, which is believed to be showing a more promising efficacy rate.

The theory is that by starting a two-dose regime now, children will be ready for a third dose by the time it's approved.

The trial has not raised concerns over the safety of the vaccine or the dose being administered - only its efficacy.

The FDA will make a decision about the emergency use authorisation on February 15.