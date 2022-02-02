Man's body recovered from Auckland's Lake Pupuke

A man’s body has been found by police divers in a lake on Auckland's North Shore.

Lake Pupuke (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed to Lake Pupuke in Takapuna, after the man got into difficulty and disappeared into the water on Tuesday night.

“Despite efforts from his friend, the man disappeared into the water," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The body was recovered late on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time, and Police are ensuring there is support for the family in place,” the police said.

Police are referring the man's death to the coroner.