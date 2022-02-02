Man's body recovered from Auckland's Lake Pupuke

Source: 1News

A man’s body has been found by police divers in a lake on Auckland's North Shore.

Lake Pupuke (file picture).

Lake Pupuke (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed to Lake Pupuke in Takapuna, after the man got into difficulty and disappeared into the water on Tuesday night.

“Despite efforts from his friend, the man disappeared into the water," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The body was recovered late on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time, and Police are ensuring there is support for the family in place,” the police said.

Police are referring the man's death to the coroner.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

2

Person admitted to Wellington Hospital positive for Covid-19

3

Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

4

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

5

Women ejected from emergency housing a picture of failing system, say advocates

Latest Stories

ACT, Te Pāti Māori clash over Omicron border management

Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

Man's body recovered from Auckland's Lake Pupuke

Breakers stun Hawks in NBL upset

More Conservative MPs call on Boris Johnson to resign

Related Stories

Two dead in crash between ute and van on SH2 near Ōpōtiki

Fullers360 to provide free tampons, pads for passengers, staff

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

MMA fighter Fau Vake attack: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter