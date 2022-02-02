Kyle Jamieson not among 24 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

Kyle Jamieson won't be involved in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, with the Black Caps pacer's name not among the 24 Kiwis listed.

Kyle Jamieson plays a shot during a T20 World Cup warm up match. (Source: Photosport)

Jamieson made headlines last year when he was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 15 crore rupees [NZ$2.86 million] - the highest price for a New Zealander in history and fourth-biggest in the IPL.

However Bangalore have opted not to retain Jamieson for the 2022 season after he took nine wickets at 29.88 with an economy of 9.60 in the nine matches he played.

Captain Virat Kohli also opted not to use Jamieson late in their season before they were eliminated in the semi-finals.

Jamieson was then selected for New Zealand's Twenty20 World Cup squad but did not feature once in the tournament as they made the final, and he also didn't appear in the T20 series against India soon after as he was rested.

Elsewhere, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have at least one Kiwi on the books with Black Caps captain Kane Williamson retained after he scored 266 runs at 44.33 with a strike rate of 113 and notched two half-centuries in last year's IPL.

Black Caps pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are listed at the highest available reserve price of approximately $400,000 while in-form opener Colin Munro is listed at $300,000 off the back of a Big Bash League-winning run with Perth.

Among the 24 Kiwis, there are three listed who have not played for the Black Caps: Canterbury's Cam Fletcher and Henry Shipley, along with Auckland leg spinner Adithya Ashok.

The trio are available at the lowest reserve price of approximately $40,000.

New Zealand players listed for 2022 IPL auction

Reserve price in lakh (estimate in NZ$)