PM to deliver speech this week on reconnecting NZ with world

The Prime Minister is set to deliver a speech on Thursday around the reopening of New Zealand's border.

(Source: 1News)

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Tuesday told media Jacinda Ardern would be "outlining our plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world".

He said Cabinet had discussed reconnecting New Zealand.

"As you would expect, we discussed all aspects of the Omicron response," he said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday the Government had signalled there would be changes at the border "and we will be announcing these soon".

On January 19, Hipkins said New Zealand would still move to a self-isolation model for people coming into New Zealand, but there was a question mark over when that would begin.

Additional MIQ room releases had been paused.

The Government pushed back the border's home isolation reopening dates to late February, it had previously been January 17 for New Zealanders in Australia.

"We've been looking very, very closely at that, we obviously want to give New Zealanders time to get their boosters, we want to keep Omicron out of the community, which we have been successful at doing over the summer break," Hipkins said at the time.

"But we acknowledge we will be moving to a self-isolation model. Exactly when the date is, that's the question before us at the moment."

He said there was work underway on the border and it would be kept under review.

"We're likely to have MIQ for quite some time, whether we have MIQ for everybody is a different question to that and I think it is likely that a significant number of people will be able to isolate at home rather than in MIQ."

Hipkins said in January there were still decisions to be made around the late-February reopening time-frame, and whether there would be any changes to that.

The Government had been under pressure over MIQ, with opposition parties promising to scrap the model, while high-profile spats such as that with journalist Charlotte Bellis had been gaining international attention.