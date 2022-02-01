NZ teams headed to Melbourne for 'Super Round' in April

Source: 1News

Melbourne rugby fans will have an entire weekend to soak in the best in Oceania with an entire round of Super Rugby Pacific being played at AAMI Park this season.

The Crusaders huddle before kickoff.

The Crusaders huddle before kickoff. (Source: Photosport)

Rugby Australia announced all 12 Super Rugby teams will converge on Melbourne for a "Super Round" in April, playing six games across three days in a competition first.

The round will take place between April 22-24 and sees the Chiefs and Waratahs serve as curtainraisers on Friday evening before the Crusaders and Rebels wrap things up on Sunday afternoon.

The event comes after tournament organisers were forced to redo the draw for this year's trans-Tasman competition after the New Zealand Government enforced tight travel restrictions at the border due to the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super Rugby 'Super Round' [NZT]

Friday April 22

8pm: Chiefs v Waratahs

10:30pm: Moana Pasifika v Force

Saturday April 23

7:05pm: Blues v Fijian Drua

9:45pm: Hurricanes v Reds

Sunday April 24

4pm: Highlanders v Brumbies

6pm: Crusaders v Rebels

