Hot, humid conditions predicted to continue - NIWA

New Zealand's long hot summer is expected to continue for the next two months, although with an increased chance of rain according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

Summer at the beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

NIWA has released its latest seasonal climate outlook, which predicts a high chance of La Niña conditions continuing from now through until April.

"Temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in all regions" except for the east coast of both the North and South Islands, which are likely to experience average temperatures, the report said.

However, while hot, humid conditions are likely to continue, more rain is also expected nationwide.

"Rainfall is about equally likely to be near normal or above normal in all regions of the country. For the north and west of the South Island in particular, the seasonal rainfall signal will be influenced by a heavy rain event in early February, increasing the risk for flooding."

Another heavy rainfall is predicted for March, while there is also an elevated risk of cyclone activity in and around the country that will bring a higher chance of flooding.

For most of the North Island, there is a 70 per cent chance temperatures will be above normal, while expected rainfall will be near normal or slightly above average.

Only Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Wairarapa have different odds, with a 50 per cent chance temperatures will be above normal. Rainfall in this region is expected to be near normal or above average.

In the South Island, the West Coast, Central Otago and Southland can expect a 65 per cent chance of warmer-than-average weather, but potentially above average rainfall.

Further north in Tasman and Marlborough, there is a 55 per cent chance of higher temperatures than normal, while also potentially more rainfall.

Finally, in coastal Canterbury and east Otago, temperatures are expected to be around the average, as is the expected rainfall.