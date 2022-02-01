Former NSW Premier allegedly called Aussie PM a 'horrible person' in texts

Scott Morrison's been labelled a "horrible, horrible person" in text messages allegedly sent by former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

In an uncomfortable exchange, the texts were read out by Network 10's Peter van Olsen to the Australian Prime Minister on live television on Tuesday afternoon.

The journalist read the messages, which he claims are from the former NSW Premier and a current Liberal Cabinet Minister.

"I've got them right here. In one she describes you as, 'a horrible, horrible person,' going on to say she did not trust you and you're more concerned with politics than people."

"The minister is even more scathing, describing you as a 'fraud' and 'a complete psycho'."

Morrison seemed visibly taken aback by the remarks, saying he didn't agree with them.

"Well, I don't know who you're referring to, or the basis of what you've put to me."

Berejiklian released her own statement on Twitter shortly after the exchange.

"I understand there has been some commentary today concerning myself and the PM. I have no recollection of such messages.

"Let me reiterate my very strong support for Prime Minister Morrison and all he is doing for our nation during these very challenging times.

"I also strongly believe he is the best person to lead our nation for years to come."

It comes just days after another awkward encounter between Morrison and former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.