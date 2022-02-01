Dramatic video shows pilot abort Heathrow landing in high winds

Source: Associated Press

A British Airways airplane on Monday failed to land on first attempt as high winds from Storm Corrie battered the runway at Heathrow Airport.

The plane's wheels touched the runway but the aircraft swayed from side to side in strong gusts of wind forcing the pilot to head back into the air.

The footage captured by live streaming platform Big Jet TV showed the dramatic landing attempt.

The pilot managed to successfully land the plane on a second attempt.

Storm Corrie lashed parts of the northern Europe on Monday.

It came after Storm Malik killed at least four people over the weekend, destroying houses, unleashing flooding and leaving thousands of households without electricity.

