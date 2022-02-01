Auckland train journey named as close contact Covid location

A train journey from Ōtāhuhu to Panmure in Auckland has been listed as a close Covid-19 contact location of interest on Wednesday afternoon.

Panmure Station (Source: Google Maps)

Someone with Covid-19 took the train from Ōtāhuhu Train Station to Panmure Train Station on Thursday 27 January between 1:45pm and 1:55pm.

Anyone who was also on the train during that time is now considered a close contact.

The Ministry of Health asks those who were there at the same time to self-isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

Wendy's Hamburgers in Auckland’s Mount Eden was also listed, for multiple days last week, but is not considered a close contact location.

Anyone who was at the location on Wednesday 26 January from 4:00pm to Thursday 27 January at 12:15 am, Thursday 27 January from 9:30am to 6:15pm, and Friday 28 January from 10:00am to 6:15pm must monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, the ministry asks people to get a Covid-19 test and remain at home until a negative result is returned.