McKenzie relishing 'very quick game' in Japan rugby scene

All Black Damian McKenzie hasn't taken long to settle into his new surroundings in Japan - both on and off the pitch.

Damian McKenzie makes a run for Tokyo Sungoliath. (Source: Getty)

Last year, McKenzie announced he'd spend the 2022 season playing for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath - the same club fellow All Black Beauden Barrett played for in 2021.

The shift has been a success, with McKenzie's form helping the Sungoliath to an undefeated start with 45 points in two appearances.

McKenzie told SENZ he's enjoyed the change of scenery.

“It’s been fantastic so far. The rugby is a bit different over here but I’m enjoying it,” he said.

“It’s a very quick game over here, they don’t kick it much, we pretty much run the ball from all over the park.

“So the ball is in play for ages and you get the chance to run the ball around a bit.

“That’s the style of play the Japanese boys love, and what spectators love to watch over here.”

McKenzie added that pace isn't just saved for game day either.

“The first day of training was completely different over here,” he said.

“At home the first one is always pretty low key, but the boys here only know one pace, and that’s very fast.”

With League One wrapping up in May, McKenzie has time to return to the Chiefs before the Super Rugby season ends, meaning he'd have the chance to rejoin the All Blacks later in the year.

But the 39-Test All Black isn't thinking too far ahead.

“Once everything finishes up over here I’ll head home and see what happens,” he said.

“If I get the offer to come back then I’ll consider it, will see how the body holds up.”