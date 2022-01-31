Johnson to visit Ukraine to show support amid Russia crisis

Amid turmoil in Britain, embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is travelling to Kyiv on Wednesday to “avoid further bloodshed” between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers examine their tanks at a military unit close to Kharkiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In a show of support, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on ongoing Russian hostile activity.

“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed,” Johnson said.

“As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.

Boris Johnson looks on, during a visit to RAF Valley, in Anglesey, North Wales, on January 27, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed."

Johnson was forced to cancel a planned phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday due to the public release of the Sue Gray report into multiple parties at Downing Street.

Johnson was compelled to deliver a statement to Parliament.

As well as stepping up diplomatic efforts, Johnson hoped to speak to Putin during his visit.

Wednesday's visit comes as more than 100,000 Russian troops remained on Ukraine’s doorstep.

Putin has made repeated demands to restrict Ukraine’s right to pursue NATO membership and self-defence.