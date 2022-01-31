Johnson to visit Ukraine to show support amid Russia crisis

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Amid turmoil in Britain, embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is travelling to Kyiv on Wednesday to “avoid further bloodshed” between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers examine their tanks at a military unit close to Kharkiv.

Ukrainian soldiers examine their tanks at a military unit close to Kharkiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In a show of support, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on ongoing Russian hostile activity.

“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed,” Johnson said.

“As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.

Boris Johnson looks on, during a visit to RAF Valley, in Anglesey, North Wales, on January 27, 2022.

Boris Johnson looks on, during a visit to RAF Valley, in Anglesey, North Wales, on January 27, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed."

Johnson was forced to cancel a planned phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday due to the public release of the Sue Gray report into multiple parties at Downing Street.

Johnson was compelled to deliver a statement to Parliament.

As well as stepping up diplomatic efforts, Johnson hoped to speak to Putin during his visit.

Wednesday's visit comes as more than 100,000 Russian troops remained on Ukraine’s doorstep.

Putin has made repeated demands to restrict Ukraine’s right to pursue NATO membership and self-defence.

WorldUK and EuropeDefence

Popular Stories

1

126 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday

2

Sydney woman, 19, found dead in acid-filled bath

3

Body of missing tramper found on West Coast

4

Afghanistani mother responds to pregnant Kiwi journalist's plea

5

Tenant ‘stoked’ with $220pw sleep-out after 55 applications

Latest Stories

Young All Whites Cacace, Bell sign deals with top Europe clubs

126 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday

Home ownership dream 'gone' for Porirua renter

Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

National wants twice-weekly RATs for teachers, students

Related Stories

Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN

Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least 4 dead

Biden sending troops to Europe as Russian tensions ramp up

6 men on trial over spectacular Dresden museum jewellery heist