Governor-General tests negative for Covid-19

The Governor-General has tested negative for Covid-19 after being deemed a close contact of a case on a flight.

Dame Cindy Kiro (Source: Getty)

The Governor-General had been waiting for the results of a second test on day eight after exposure, after initially testing negative on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her press secretary Andrew Campbell received negative tests that had been taken on Sunday.

Read more: Jacinda Ardern self-isolating as close contact of Covid case

All three were travelling on the same flight from Kerikeri to Auckland on January 22 which was later revealed as a location of interest associated with a positive Covid case. Earlier on Monday, Ardern said they would continue self-isolation until Wednesday.

Ardern and Kiro were in Northland filming for the Waitangi Day broadcast at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust.