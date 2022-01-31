Body of missing tramper found on West Coast

Source: 1News

The body of a missing tramper has been found and recovered on the West Coast, police say.

A person out tramping.

A person out tramping. (Source: Getty)

The man was reported missing on Monday after failing to return.

His body was found and recovered on Tuesday morning from the Mt Adams wilderness area, which is south of Harihari on the West Coast.

The West Coast Search and Rescue team found and recovered the body.

Police said it is making inquiries into the man's death on behalf of the coroner.

"This is a tragic outcome and police extend our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time."

New ZealandWest Coast

