Auckland wine bar named Covid-19 location of interest

A wine bar and bistro on Auckland’s North Shore has been deemed a “close contact” Covid-19 location of interest.

Stanley Avenue Wine Bar and Bistro on East Coast Rd in Milford was listed by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

People were exposed to the virus on Thursday, January 27 from 4.30pm-11.15pm and 4.30pm on Friday, January 28, through to 12am on Saturday, January 29.

The health advice is to isolate, get a Covid-19 test straight away and five days after being exposed to the virus.

The ministry said further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by public health.

Those at the wine bar and bistro at the dates and times specified are asked to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

Health officials confirmed on Saturday they would no longer notify whether locations of interest were associated with Omicron cases.

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.