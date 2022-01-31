91 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

There are 91 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing station in Auckland (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (65), Waikato (17), Tairāwhiti (1), Rotorua (3), Bay of Plenty (1), Hawke’s Bay (2) and Wellington (1).

Ten people are in hospital with the virus. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry also declared Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the country.

"This means the specific variant of the virus is no longer being reported alongside case numbers," it said in a statement.

"As cases continue to increase, the priority for whole genome sequencing will be to highlight patterns of virus spread rather than individual cases."

At the moment whole genome sequencing is still taking place on all new unlinked Covid cases.

The ministry also explained Auckland's case numbers on Sunday will remain at 56. Its IT team had investigated the numbers and a suspected issue was "reconciled".

"There are not a further 40 cases to report today [Monday]," it said.

The new case in Northland on Monday is a household contact of a previously reported Omicron case.

Of the Waikato's 17 new cases, eight have been linked to previous cases. Seven are under investigation.

Nine of the Waikato's 17 cases are in Hamilton, four are in Morrinsville, one is in Cambridge and one is in Paeroa. Two remain under investigation.

The three new cases in Rotorua are all household contacts of a previously reported Omicron case.

The new case in Tairāwhiti is linked to an existing case and the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton.

The ministry said there were a further four cases, but they would be added to Tuesday's case numbers.

Three of these cases have been linked to existing cases and the Soundsplash music festival. Investigations are ongoing into the remaining case.

The two new cases in Hawke's Bay both have links to a previously reported Delta case.

Wellington's new case is linked to an event in Auckland.

"Case investigations are underway to identify exposure events that link to this case," the ministry said.

Whole genome sequencing had also confirmed a Hutt Valley case announced on Sunday has the Omicron variant.

Anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington's northern suburbs continue to be urged to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms due to recent positive wastewater results in the Porirua treatment plant.

Thirty-nine new Covid-19 cases were also announced at the border.

They had arrived in New Zealand between January 20 and 28 from the US, UK, Australia, India, Pakistan, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Singapore and Fiji.

Full travel history was still to be obtained for nine of the cases.

The cases had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 20.