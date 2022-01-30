Covid-19, Govt policies see inequality increase - commentator

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the biggest widening of inequality in Aotearoa's history, economic and political commentator Bernard Hickey says.

"Government and Reserve Bank policies have engineered, deliberately or otherwise, the biggest and fastest increase in wealth for home and business owners in the history of Aotearoa-NZ," he wrote on his website The Kākā.

Hickey had looked at national accounts data from Stats NZ for the September 2021 quarter to reach this conclusion.

He told Breakfast the wealth of asset owners — home and business owners — had risen by $952 billion over the last 21 months.

Meanwhile, citing data from the Child Poverty Action Group, Hickey said debt repayments to the Ministry of Social Development had risen by more than $400 million to $1 billion by mid-2021.

"So essentially anyone with assets has had a fantastic time, but if you're a renter or on a benefit or on a difficult income — working two to three jobs, working part-time — you have really struggled," he told Breakfast.

"And the Government's policies have made it much, much worse by firstly increasing asset values but also not increasing incomes at the bottom enough, particularly to deal with the massive increase in rents."

Hickey went on to say those with assets had been able to save an extra $52 billion in cash.

"So Covid for those people who own homes and shares has been absolutely fantastic. For those who are renters and who are on precarious incomes or maybe a benefit, it has been not just bad, but awful."

Hickey said the Government should take the advice of its Welfare Expert Advisory Group around lifting benefits.

It had recommended main benefits be increased by between 12 and 47 per cent.

Main benefits include jobseeker support for people looking for work or who have a health condition or disability, sole parent support, supported living payment, emergency benefits, and youth payments.

Main benefits have had a weekly $20 top-up since July 2021 and additional payments will come in from April this year.

Some advocates have said the increases aren't enough.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been contacted for comment.