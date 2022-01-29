Fears harvests will rot as farmers denied skilled workers

Warnings from our farmers that some of their crops could be left to rot this harvest, resulting in low supply or price hikes for some of our supermarket staples like bread.

They're struggling without 200 skilled harvest machinery operator workers they were promised from overseas and say it's because the Government dragged its feet on allowing them in on time.

The Turleys grow enough on their South Canterbury farm to make more than 15 million loaves of bread.

The wheat might well be ready, but their harvesters and heavy machinery sit idle.

"These are what you need the experts to drive?," reporter Lisa Davies asked.

"Yes we do. They're big heavy vehicles ... it’s not just like driving a car and a trailer," Margaret Turley said.

The Government announced changes in December to allow them to bring nine skilled harvest workers from overseas, but still they wait.

"Because of their neglect and incompetency we're not getting these people in. It's pretty soul destroying," Margaret Turley said.

Other farmers are struggling too.

"There could be some crops left rotting in the ground. Some of ours are critical they come in on time," Alastair Studholme said.

Now they're predicting price spikes, or perhaps worse, empty shelves.

"Whether it's loaves of bread or gingernuts or whatever, it’s all in jeopardy because we need quality. We can't harvest three weeks, four weeks later," Murray Turley said.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the Government fast-tracked the process to allow the workers in, but the evolving Omicron/Covid-19 situation has had an impact on MIQ availability.

"If you approved it in early December, why didn’t you action it and actually make sure people could get to this country," National leader Christopher Luxon said.

The amendment allowing the workers to apply for visas was only actioned last Friday, but O'Connor said that's the standard timeframe.