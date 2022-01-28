Silver Ferns players test positive for Covid-19

Several members of the Silver Ferns travelling party returning from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 during their stay in MIQ.

Silver Ferns lineup for the national anthem. (Source: Photosport)

The squad is in MIQ having returned from the Netball Quad Series in London.

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said the affected members were being managed in accordance with MIQ procedures and Ministry of Health guidance and were being supported by Silver Ferns medical staff.

"Every person in the touring party following strict protocols while in London and returned a negative pre-departure test prior to their travel back to New Zealand," Netball New Zealand said in a statement.