Full results: 1News Kantar Public Poll January 22-26, 2022

Source: 1News

The full results of the 1News Kantar Public Poll for the period of January 22-26, 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Between January 22 to 26, 2022, 1000 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (500) and online (500).

The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.

For party support and preferred Prime Minister, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification.

The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel.

1News Kantar Public Poll Report - 22-26 January 2022 by 1News on Scribd

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Poll: National rises, Ardern’s preferred PM result drops

2

New version of Omicron found in NZ border workers and close contacts

3

34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

4

Pressure on Govt to ease the pain of rising inflation

5

'Silly and unwise' - Luxon addresses Hipango Wikipedia saga

Latest Stories

Kyrgios says Venus 'salty' about doubles defeat

All Blacks, Black Ferns unveil 2022 jerseys

Full results: 1News Kantar Public Poll January 22-26, 2022

NZ takes on mRNA market with arrival of million dollar machine

'Silly and unwise' - Luxon addresses Hipango Wikipedia saga

Related Stories

'Silly and unwise' - Luxon addresses Hipango Wikipedia saga

Poll: ACT forced to step back as National voters head home

Poll: National rises, Ardern’s preferred PM result drops

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks about inflation leap