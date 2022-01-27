All Blacks, Black Ferns unveil 2022 jerseys

New Zealand Rugby have unveiled the new playing jerseys for New Zealand teams for the 2022 season.

NZR revealed the jerseys Thursday evening with sportswear manufacturer Adidas still providing the black kits.

However, after almost a decade of having AIG on the front of playing tops, new sponsor Altrad has taken the front of jersey spot with INEOS featuring on the shorts.

The new kits come after NZR announced INEOS as a global partner last July on a six-year deal. Altrad, a manufacturing company based in France with heavy involvement in French rugby, was then announced as the "official front of jersey sponsor" last August with a six-year deal.

“It’s great to kick off the year alongside new global partners," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"These partnerships provide a real opportunity for us to grow our presence internationally."

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens are expected to be the first national sides to showcase the new jerseys in games when they return the World Rugby Sevens Series in April.

The All Blacks and Black Ferns on the other hand will have to wait for the July Test window to get their first chance, although the Black Ferns will then go on to use the jerseys at the Rugby World Cup later this year on home soil.

