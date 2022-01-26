Govt details strict rules for close contact critical staff

The Government has detailed rules for critical employees in the scheme that will allow them to return to work if they are a close contact, as Omicron cases rise.

Under phases two and three of the Government’s three-stage Omicron plan, close contacts of cases would need to isolate for seven days. However, under ‘test to return’, asymptomatic close contacts would be able to show proof of a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) to return to doing critical work during their required period of isolation. New Zealand was still in phase one.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the scheme, previewed by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, aimed to prevent disruption to critical services "that underpin our wellbeing”.

This would include food suppliers and healthcare providers. As for who exactly was eligible, Verrall said more details would soon be announced in the coming days or early next week.

She said the Government was currently working with various industries to identify who needed to be part of the scheme. Then, a two-step application process would begin within about two weeks, starting with a few businesses first. There would then be another opportunity for more businesses to apply.

As a general rule, Verrall said the testing approach would cover workforces that needed staff to be at the workplace to complete tasks that, if stopped, could cause an immediate risk of death or serious injury to a person or animal.

It also included roles that could prevent harm to “significant numbers” in the community, she said.

An eligible critical worker would have to follow strict guidelines if they were to return to work. These included:

Daily symptom checks before coming to work

Returning a negative RAT test every day before coming to work

Wearing a surgical mask, which should be changed as needed through the day

When masks are taken off for eating and drinking, the person should be physically distanced from others. They’re also told to eat alone or in a well-ventilated space

Travelling to and from work alone

Verrall said everyone else in the workplace must wear a mask and undergo surveillance testing if their employer already had it in place.

Any critical who develops symptoms must then self-isolate and get tested immediately.

“It doesn’t make sense to take action on one public health threat only to create another threat to our wellbeing,” Verrall said on Wednesday. The highly-infectious Omicron variant had crippled supply chains around the world as staff found themselves isolating or ill.

“Testing remains a cornerstone of our response. But, when, where, and how we manage our testing will change once Omicron becomes seeded in the community due to its highly-infectious nature.”

She said RATs would become the “go-to testing tool” once case numbers increased.

“The use of rapid antigen tests will enable PCR testing to be protected for use in key workforces such as healthcare, for surveillance at the border, and as a diagnostic process in hospitals and acute care settings.”

About 4.6 million RATs were already in the country, according to the Government. An additional order of 14.6m has also been confirmed.

Work was underway to get another 22m over the same period.

Verrall said the Government would soon give more details about the funding and distribution of RATs “in the coming days and weeks”.

National and ACT accused the Government of rationing RATs because it hadn’t adequately prepared supplies.

The parties also accused the Government of “seizing” RATs from the private sector. Verrall denied this and said it was the result of the “global supply situation” where RATs were in high demand and, therefore, difficult for everyone to get a hold of.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said the Government was “scrambling” to give people the impression it had prepared for Omicron.

“What is the definition of a critical worker who can use rapid antigen testing to return to work? The Government doesn’t know,” he said.

ACT leader David Seymour also criticised the lack of clarity about who was deemed a ‘critical worker’.

“The truth is if your family needs a pay cheque you are critical,” he said.

“If you are pinged your household has to isolate for weeks. People who can’t afford to isolate for weeks just won’t get tested.”

A person was considered a close contact if they spent 15 minutes within a two-metre distance with someone with Covid-19.

Verrall said the definition of a close contact may evolve as the Omicron outbreak continued.