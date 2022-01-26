'A number' of Covid-19 cases attended Soundsplash festival

Soundsplash festival in Hamilton has been identified as a location of interest after a number of Covid-19 cases attended the event over the weekend, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday night.

"This afternoon the Ministry of Health has been made aware of a number of cases who attended a festival in Hamilton over the weekend," the ministry said in a statement.

"Public health officials are currently assessing the potential exposure and expect to publish a location of interest early tomorrow, which will include health advice for those who were at the event."

It is not yet known if the cases are the Omicron variant.

It comes as there were 23 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Wednesday, 15 of which were the Omicron variant.

A descendant of the Omicron variant that is harder to detect has also been found in a "small number" of Kiwi border workers and their close contacts, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron (BA.1) because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. Some scientists worry it could also be more contagious.

More details of the three staged plan the Government will roll out as Omicron spreads around New Zealand were released on Wednesday.