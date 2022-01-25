Police investigating after protesters target PM's van

Northland police are investigating an incident involving protesters and the Prime Minister's van, with footage from Paihia circulating online showing an altercation near the Paihia wharf.

The Prime Minister said she was not worried during the incident, labelling it as "just another day".

Video taken from a person in the passenger seat of a vehicle showed an interaction take place last week between the occupants of the car and the Prime Minister's van.

Passengers could be heard yelling, swearing at the Prime Minister, and saying, "what a wussy".

The footage showed the protesters driving in front of the van, which drove slightly up onto the footpath to go around them.

"At no point was I worried about my safety or the safety of anyone who was with me," Ardern said.

"We are in an environment at the moment that does have an intensity to it that is unusual for New Zealand. But, I do also believe that with time it will pass."

When asked why she thought she was the target, Ardern said the "intensity" she was facing was a reflection on being the decision-makers.

"If people don't like the decisions being made, then it's us that will hear the feedback about that. But that's not unusual."

"I do know others who are experiencing that intensity, yourselves being amongst them," she said, referring to media.

The incident took place as the Prime Minister's van was leaving the Paihia wharf area onto Marsden Rd.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said they do not comment on her security arrangements.

A police spokesperson told 1News Northland District Police were aware of the incident and were "looking into the matter".

There was also protest activity at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Friday.

They also would not comment on Jacinda Ardern's security matters.

"Police would always recommend to report such matters through 105 in the first instance, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through 0800 555 111," they added.