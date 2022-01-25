Neil Young threatens to quit Spotify over Rogan 'misinformation'

Music legend Neil Young has threatened to pull his collection off Spotify due to vaccine misinformation spread by podcaster Joe Rogan.

Neil Young and Joe Rogan (Source: Getty)

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote in a letter to his management and record label and was briefly posted on his website before being removed, the BBC reported.

Rogan hosts a wildly popular podcast for which Spotify paid $150 million for in 2020.

He's been criticised for airing vaccine-sceptical views.

He also promoted the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug it was claimed could treat Covid-19.

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," Young wrote.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE [the Joe Rogan Experience] which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence," Young continued.

"Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

Recently hundreds of doctors signed an open letter calling on Spotify to introduce a policy for dealing with Covid-19 misinformation because of Rogan's "concerning history".

Spotify has not commented.