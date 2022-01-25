Kyrgios wins fiery Aus Open doubles battle with Kiwi Venus

Kiwi Michael Venus and doubles partner Tim Puetz have been defeated 7-5 3-6 6-3 by Australians Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in a thrilling three-set match in front of a hostile crowd at the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates during his quarterfinal doubles match at the 2022 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

The pairings traded service games for much of the first set, until the Australian duo crucially broke serve in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead. Sensing it was their time to strike, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were electric in the 12th game to clinch the first set 7-5.

The crowd erupted as the local pair gained the advantage, Kyrgios pointing a finger to the sky knowing they were just one set away from a semifinal berth.

But Venus and Puetz refused to roll over, winning the first game of the second before breaking serve in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

The pair then showed incredible character to come back from four break points to win the third game and consolidate the break.

The comeback saw Kyrgios' emotions begin to boil over, questioning the umpire on allowing Puetz time to wipe his brow with a towel mid-game.

"You've got no idea what you're doing," Kyrgios told the umpire.

The set appeared to be done and dusted, but the Australians came roaring back in the ninth game to take a 40-0 lead and three break points.

The crowd was loud and hostile, however, Venus kept his cool to hold serve and take the set 6-3. He celebrated with a loud roar and fist pump.

Kyrgios lost his cool once again, complaining to the umpire about Venus pulling out of some his serves due to excessive crowd noise. It boiled over early in the third set as Kyrgios mimicked Venus and purposely threw the ball back over his head into the crowd.

Despite the antics, the Australians broke serve in the fourth game of the third set and held in the fifth, taking a 4-1 lead, leaving Venus and Puetz with it all to do.

They nearly broke serve in the seventh game, but a couple of big serves from Kokkinakis brought the Australians with a game of the semifinals.

Puetz held serve but there was no stopping Kyrgios' serve, and the Aussie duo sent the Kia Arena crowd into raptures as they wrapped up the match 7-5 3-6 6-3.