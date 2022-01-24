Unlinked Covid cases now priority in genome sequencing

Source: 1News

Whole genome sequencing for any unlinked cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand will now be prioritised, in a bid to speed up the detection of Omicron cases.

Scientist in laboratory (file image)

Scientist in laboratory (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health on Monday said the new approach was being implemented due to new community cases of the variant in New Zealand, and evolving international data.

These samples will be treated as urgent and tested within 12-24 hours of being received by the laboratory.

Whole genome sequencing for any positive cases of Covid-19 in border-related workers and their families will also be prioritised, the Ministry of Health said.

Previously, sequencing was prioritised for cases of Covid-19 in international arrivals. Samples from that group will still be analysed as part of routine sequencing.

Eight of the 25 new cases of Covid-19 announced in New Zealand on Monday are Omicron.

Two of the new Omicron cases are in the Nelson region, five are in Auckland and one is in Palmerston North.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Eight new Omicron community cases in NZ today

2

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

3

Unlinked Covid cases now priority in genome sequencing

4

Piers Morgan slams Ardern for 'draconian new restrictions'

5

Good Sorts: Tokoroa woman comes to the rescue

Latest Stories

Fekitoa yet to hear from mum in Tonga after tsunami

Auckland rest home staff, residents, awaiting Covid results

Coundown staff preparing for 'brutal' Omicron period

Over 70 Covid cases found in early arrivals for Winter Games

Unlinked Covid cases now priority in genome sequencing

Related Stories

Auckland rest home staff, residents, awaiting Covid results

Coundown staff preparing for 'brutal' Omicron period

Indian eatery in Auckland new Covid-19 location of interest

Up to half of NZ could become infected with Omicron - modeller