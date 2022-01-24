Lone Star New Lynn fined $24,000 for Covid-19 breaches

An Auckland company operating Lone Star New Lynn has been fined $24,000 for failing to comply with Covid-19 requirements.

Lone Star New Lynn. (Source: Google Maps)

WorkSafe issued Damned Fine Food Limited with two infringement notices on Friday, January 21.

The first was for allowing unvaccinated staff to carry out work when required to be vaccinated, a WorkSafe spokesman said.

The other was for not having effective systems and processes to check Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate compliance.

Each infringement notice has an associated penalty of $12,000.

"WorkSafe wishes to note the actions of the New Lynn restaurant do not reflect the main company Lone Star, which has expressed a strong commitment to following the requirements of the Covid-19 Protection Framework," the spokesman said.

Under the Red and Orange settings of the traffic light system restaurants can only offer dine-in service if customers show a vaccine pass.

Restaurants who do not use My Vaccine Pass are required to be takeaway only.

It has been reported Lone Star New Lynn posted an ad for wait staff last month on the No Jab Jobs website. The ad was deleted a few days after being posted.

Paul Steiner, national operations manager at Lone Star Café and Bar Franchise Limited, said it takes the health and safety of its franchisees, their guests and crew "very seriously".

"All franchisees are required, by the terms of their franchise arrangements, to comply with all relevant laws, legislation, and government requirements, including health requirements," he said in a statement.

"Any franchisee that is operating outside of those requirements is issued with a notice to remedy the breach or breaches of their franchise agreement.

"Failure to remedy this breach within 10 days results in termination of the franchise agreement."

Damned Fine Food Limited has been contacted for comment.