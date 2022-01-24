England drops Covid tests for vaxxed international travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers to England will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, England. (Source: Getty)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decline in Omicron cases and the success of the vaccination rollout will now make it easier for people to visit friends and family.

“Although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better,” he said.

“So what we’re doing on travel - to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers - you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

Until now, double jabbed visitors have had to take a day two test.

Rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, who no longer have to take a day eight test but are still required to undergo pre-departure and day two tests.

The easing of restrictions has been welcomed by the airline industry which is desperate to see a recovery in overseas travel.

Latest government figures show that there have been another 88,447 Covid-19 cases, and a further 56 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

Almost 65 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over in the UK have now had a booster jab.

The changes come in to place on February 11 to coincide with the half-term school break.